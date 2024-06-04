Strictly’s Dianne Buswell reunites with dad Mark after cancer treatment

Dianne Buswell has shared an emotional reunion with her dad Mark, less than two months after he completed chemotherapy treatment.

In November, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer announced that her father Mark had been diagnosed with cancer, and that he had started treatment in his native Australia.

After completing his treatment in April, Dianne has finally been able to reunite with her dad, and has shared a glimpse into her emotional return to Australia.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post a video montage of herself and her boyfriend, former Strictly finalist Joe Sugg, enjoying time in Oz with her family.

The adorable footage showcases Dianne enjoying a cup of coffee with her parents, spending quality time with her niece Zofia, and meeting her newborn nephew Roman.

“Today was a good day, we woke up in Australia,” Dianne gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Had a morning coffee with mum and dad met baby Roman saw how much miss zofia had grown!” the dancing star exclaimed.

Dianne then went on to detail her plans with her family for the rest of her trip with Joe.

“And have set off on an Australian road trip adventure with mum dad and joe, feeling extremely lucky and jet lagged,” she teased.

Following the heartwarming update, many of Dianne’s 1M Instagram followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their happiness for her.

“So lovely to see your dad looking well. Have the best time Dianne,” one fan responded.

“Nice to see your dad looking so well enjoy your time in Australia,” another added.

On April 25, Dianne confirmed that Mark had finished 12 rounds of chemotherapy, writing at the time: “I am so so PROUD of you it’s been a tough road but you have always done it with a smile and a thumbs up. I know you were scared and I know it was not easy but you have done it. I wish so much I could be there right now and just cuddle you.”