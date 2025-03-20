Strictly’s Dianne Buswell explains why her father is in hospital

Dianne Buswell has shared a huge update on her father’s health.

Earlier this week, the Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed that her father, Mark, had been admitted to hospital. At the time, Dianne chose not to disclose the cause of her dad’s health issues.

Mark, who still resides in Dianne’s native Australia, recently completed chemotherapy treatment last April, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Now, a few days after he was taken to hospital, Dianne has shared a significant update on Mark’s health.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to post two photos from the Australian hospital, showcasing her smiling with Mark and her mother, Rina.

“And he’s up and walking around the ward like a champion after his heart surgery,” Dianne penned in her caption, confirming the reason for Mark’s stay in hospital.

“My poor dad has had a tough 18 months but in true Buswell style has shown strength and resilience. And my beautiful mum who has been the saviour in it all, she is by his side 24/7 and has been a little trooper, you are one of a kind mum,” she praised.

Dianne concluded her caption by writing: “Love you both and I feel so lucky I was able to be here with you both.”

Following her emotional update, many of Dianne’s followers have since been commenting their own well-wishes.

“Bless him, your family have certainly been through the ringer recently!” one fan replied.

“So glad he’s recovering well, sending lots of love to you and your whole family,” another responded.

“Mark you’re an absolute warrior, sending you so much love and well wishes,” a third follower added.

Earlier this week, Dianne sparked concern amongst her fanbase when she shared a photo of herself and Mark, displaying her father in bed wearing a hospital gown.

“My dad my super hero,” the Strictly champion simply wrote at the time.