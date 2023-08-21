Craig Revel Horwood to play ‘Miss Hannigan’ in Annie

Prepare to be dazzled and charmed as the legendary Craig Revel Horwood, renowned for his role as a judge on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, steps into the spotlight once again, this time in the captivating musical production of 'Annie.' The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre is thrilled to announce that from August 22nd to September 3rd, 2023, audiences will have the chance to witness Craig Revel Horwood take on the role of the iconic and villainous 'Miss Hannigan' in this timeless tale of hope and resilience.

Set against the backdrop of 1930s New York during the Great Depression, 'Annie' tells the heartwarming story of a brave young girl named Annie, who faces a life of hardship and misery under the oppressive rule of the spiteful Miss Hannigan. Determined to find her real parents and escape her grim circumstances, Annie's luck takes an unexpected turn when she is chosen to spend Christmas with the wealthy industrialist Oliver Warbucks. However, Miss Hannigan has other plans and devises a scheme to thwart Annie's search for happiness.

The versatile Craig Revel Horwood, who has become a household name as a Strictly Come Dancing judge, brings his unique flair and charisma to the role of Miss Hannigan. Having previously received critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character in both the West End and on tour, Horwood's return to the role is highly anticipated. His remarkable stage career includes notable performances such as Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre. In addition to his acting endeavours, Horwood has also directed and choreographed successful productions like Strictly Ballroom the Musical and Sister Act the Musical.

Sharing the stage with Craig Revel Horwood are a talented ensemble cast, featuring Zoe Akinyosade, Harlie Barthram, and Poppy Cunningham who jointly take on the title role of Annie. The heartwarming story is brought to life by three teams of young performers, who skillfully portray the residents of Miss Hannigan's orphanage.

Audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience as they immerse themselves in the enchanting world of 'Annie,' complete with its award-winning score. The musical boasts beloved songs like 'It's the Hard Knock Life,' 'Easy Street,' 'I Don't Need Anything But You,' and 'Tomorrow.' With music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a compelling book by Thomas Meehan, 'Annie' remains a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of generations.

This visually stunning production is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, featuring exquisite set and costume design by Colin Richmond. The choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Richard Brooker collectively contribute to the immersive and captivating experience that 'Annie' offers.

Tickets for this must-see production are on sale now through Ticketmaster, allowing audiences to witness the magic of Craig Revel Horwood's portrayal of Miss Hannigan in 'Annie' from August 22nd to September 3rd, 2023, at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of the journey of Annie and her quest for a better tomorrow.