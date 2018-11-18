Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood slammed for ‘harsh’ comments

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood is not famed for his tactful comments so it comes as no surprises to us that on Saturday's show he didn't mince his critique of contestant Lauren Steadman.

Along with her pro dance partner, AJ Pritchard, the pair performed the Argentine Tango and Craig was not impressed.

He said that he, ''felt you were getting stuck with each step. I felt like you were shortening all of your lines! It made it stompy, sadly…I think in another three weeks, darling, you'll get it."

He awarded them a low score of 5, with his fellow judges opting to give lower marks than the couple usually get.

Darcey Bussell gave them a 6, Shirley Ballas a 7 and Bruno Tonioli a 7.

However,fans are furious at this and have slammed Craig for undermarking the couple.

Upstairs in the Claudiatorium after the judges critique, Claudia said, ''What? Who? It was intimate, it was amazing.''

The judges were a bit harsh with Lauren. I don't know much about dance but it looked good to me #Strictly — KᗩTIE (@katieluvsvanity) November 17, 2018

Lauren replied, “It was pretty intense this week,” while AJ added, “It was a very complex routine this week and you did it fantastically.''

Fans took to Twitter afterwards to blast the judges, Craig especially.

Another said,"Lauren and AJ were so undermarked for that Argentine tango!!!"

#Strictly I'm sorry. I know they have to get more strict as weeks go on. But both Stacey and Lauren have been vastly undermarked. They do realise they have no dance experience AT ALL! FFS give them some credit for that. Plus dancing with a disability! Enough now — sandy ward (@sandyward4) November 17, 2018

Another added, "Don't care if their dance wasn't as good this week, I'm still voting for Lauren and AJ because I love them.''

What do you think, fair comments or scores too low?

We think she was unreal tbh and incorporating her disability into each routine isn't easy.

Tune in to see the Results show on BBC One tonight at 7:20pm to see if she escapes the dreaded dance-off – fingers crossed.