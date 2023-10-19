Strictly’s Bobby & Dianne admit reason why they were ‘emotional’

Bobby Brazier has opened up about the reason why he and dance partner Dianne Buswell looked upset during last Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders actor is currently taking part in this year’s series, and has been paired up with the Australian professional dancer.

However, Strictly viewers noticed that the duo, who are normally in high spirits, looked ‘sad’ during week four’s edition of the BBC show.

Now, the two stars have chosen to give fans the real reason why they were feeling emotional.

Last night, Bobby and Dianne appeared on Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two. During their interview with host Janette Manrara, Dianne took the opportunity to praise her celebrity partner for his Tango performance.

“He did so well. I really didn’t go easy on him,” she admitted. “Start and finish, we did not break hold the whole Tango, and that’s something that really needs to be commended because it’s hard and the routine, musically it was hard, the steps were hard, and I wanted to push Bobby.”

“It was great, we got some really great constructive criticism that we can work on, but I’m just so proud of him for trusting me, and me being able to push him that little bit further. That’s what this show is about, pushing you to your limits,” the 34-year-old explained.

“You looked a little bit deflated, though,” presenter Janette prompted Bobby, to which the actor replied: “Yeah, proper.”

"To be honest, I think it was less to do with the judges' comments, I was actually quite happy with them," the 20-year-old continued, before sharing the reason why he was in low spirits.

"Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired, and glad to have done the Tango and put it behind me,” he confessed.

Bobby later confirmed that “this week has definitely been easier," with Dianne agreeing: "We've been super happy this week!"

This Saturday, the pair are due to perform a Viennese Waltz to the track golden hour by JVKE.