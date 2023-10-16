Strictly’s Bobby & Dianne break silence after fans’ concerns

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have broken their silence after this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

EastEnders star Bobby is currently competing in the hit BBC show with professional dancer Dianne, and the duo have been delighting fans each week with their dances.

However, viewers quickly began to express concerns about the stars during Saturday night’s show, as the pair appeared to be in a low mood.

Now, after sailing through to next week’s show, Bobby and Dianne have finally spoken out about this weekend.

In a video dedicated to their fanbase, Dianne took to her Instagram account with Bobby to address their performance.

“Thank you so much for voting for us so that we can stay around for another week longer,” Bobby began.

“We are very very grateful for all the votes. We’re going to continue to work hard like you do every week,” Dianne addressed the 20-year-old actor.

Bobby then went on to detail how he thinks he has been progressing throughout Strictly so far.

“I feel like I’m maturing as a professional,” he explained. “We’re starting from the bottom of the barrel, so we’re slowly building up my professionalism and my work ethic.”

“It is a hard thing to master. To learn to dance in such a short amount of time is so, so hard. You’ve learned a Tango in four days – that’s madness,” Dianne exclaimed.

“I think next week, we can come out and bring a bit more ‘Bobby’,” the 34-year-old professional concluded, referring to the judges’ feedback.

In the comments section of their video, fans of the Strictly pairing have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Are you both OK? You both didn’t seem anywhere near ur normal happy selfs,” one viewer replied.

“I really do hope Bobby is okay he hasn’t looked himself this weekend!” another penned.

“love you guys!!!! can't wait for week 5, hopefully we will see you both smile again,” a third fan added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday on BBC One at 6:35pm.