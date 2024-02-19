Strictly’s Amy Dowden ‘taking it easy’ after hospital admission

Amy Dowden has revealed that she was readmitted to hospital last week, three months after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has been continuously sharing her health journey, after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May of last year.

Despite finishing eight rounds of chemotherapy last November, Amy has now detailed that she is still battling with side effects, which led to her being admitted to hospital last week.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

On her Instagram stories earlier today, the 33-year-old posted several photos from her unexpected stay in hospital.

“Last week didn’t exactly go to plan! Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can’t thank the nhs and the care I received on respiratory unit enough,” she penned, before going on to thank her husband and loved ones.

“Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept,” she praised.

Writing another health update, she added: “Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet! Off to oncology unit today for my monthly injection (missed it last week with being poorly).”

In another post, Amy went on to share an insight into her injection treatment.

“Love hate with this monthly injection. Helping not feed my cancer, but it’s a brutal side needle and sitting watching everyone have chemo is [heartbreaking]. Just want to hug everyone and take it all away for them!” she confessed, adding that she will “certainly look and appreciate life so differently now”.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

In a later video update, the Welsh dancer chose to reply to queries from fans.

“Some of you are asking, ‘Why are you wearing makeup in your first picture in hospital?’. Obviously, I didn’t plan to go to hospital! I was actually at work doing a shoot, and had lovely makeup done that day. I never, ever planned to go in,” Amy explained.