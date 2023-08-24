Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals devastating update amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden has issued a heartbreaking update amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer is currently receiving chemotherapy treatment. Amy had already undergone a mastectomy earlier this year for breast cancer, but further tumours were later discovered.

Amy has remained open with her social media followers throughout her cancer journey, including her experience with chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer previously shared that she has been using a cold cap on her head during treatment, in an attempt to prevent hair loss. However, Amy has now admitted that she has begun to lose her locks.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the Strictly star posted a snap of herself holding a large clump of hair.

“Welcome home!” Amy penned, alongside several heartbroken emojis. “So much every day! So hard! One day at a time!”

In an additional update to her Instagram feed, Amy went on to reveal that she has had a prolonged stay in hospital due to blood clots.

“And I’m going home to my own bed! Thanks again to the marvellous NHS! Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm. Another hurdle along this journey. But again forever grateful to the nhs and my heroes around me. Can’t wait to get into my own bed since Monday though,” the star penned.

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly stars have continued to send their love and support amid her cancer battle.

“you got this @amy_dowden,” replied Gorka Marquez.

“much love to you Amy,” wrote 2021 finalist John Whaite.

“Sending love Amy,” added Kai Widdrington.

Amy was initially confirmed as part of this year’s Strictly lineup back in April, but has since had to pull out following her additional cancer diagnosis.

The pro dancer has continued to express her upset at having to withdraw from the show, writing earlier this month: “That’s what’s hurting the most right now, I’d do anything to be there with my fellow strictly pros”.