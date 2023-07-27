Strictly’s Amy Dowden posts update as she starts chemotherapy

Amy Dowden has shared an update after starting her chemotherapy journey.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed on Friday that she has to undergo further cancer treatment, after her doctors discovered more tumours. Amy was initially diagnosed with grade three breast cancer in May.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old began chemotherapy, and she has now taken to social media to share an update with her fans.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

On her Instagram stories, Amy shared a snap of her treatment room. The Welsh dancer then went on to post a photo of her hospital’s cancer bell, which patients can ring once they have finished their treatment.

“I will ring that bell,” Amy wrote alongside the image with determination.

Amy’s update comes a few days after she announced that she had received a further diagnosis from her doctor.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

On Friday, Amy spoke with rower Erin Kennedy during an Instagram video with charity CoppaFeel.

During their chat, the Strictly star decided to open up about the news she had recently received. “I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment.”

“And then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours,” Amy admitted, adding: “My pathology wasn’t what we were expecting and then they found another type of cancer.”

Amy went on to confirm that this news sadly meant that she would no longer be able to take part in this year’s Strictly series. She had been announced as part of the dancers’ lineup before her cancer diagnosis.

“You can take away my boob but you can’t take my dancing away from me,” she stated.

“I was already upset about it, and obviously, this year, it means I’m not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I’m in such regular contact with the team, the BBC have been just utterly incredible,” Amy explained, adding that she hopes that she can still be a “part of the show in some way”.