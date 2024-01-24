Strictly’s Amy Dowden gives health update after chemo

Amy Dowden has returned to social media with a health update, after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer initially announced in May of last year that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

After undergoing a mastectomy, Amy was then informed that she needed to undergo eight rounds of chemotherapy.

Now, after completing her treatment in November, the Welsh dancer has returned to social media with several updates.

On her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old posted a message to her 652K followers, which read: “Hey hey, thank you for all the lovely messages the last few weeks. Sorry for being a little silent here. I needed a little time and space. I’m still missing and craving what I should be doing but starting to accept I need to be patient.”

Amy then went on to note how she has been spending the first few weeks of this year.

“After a crazy week of hospital tests and apts last week Ben and I then went away for a few days and it’s exactly what we both needed. Hope 2024 has been treating you all well,” she explained.

Amy finished her statement with a valuable reminder, as she wrote: “Once again thanks for all the love and of course I need to remind you, have you checked yourself yet this year? If not get checking.”

The TV concluded her update by sharing several photos of her hair growth progress, since finishing chemotherapy on November 9.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“Also so grateful for the hair growth so far. My eye lashes and brows are back and the hair is growing. This is for anyone going through treatment… Remember like I keep telling myself, ‘This too shall pass.’ This is 11 weeks since my last chemo,” she penned.

“Can’t believe it. The re growth felt so slow but looking back it’s unreal and it’s helping me feel more positive,” Amy added.