Strictly’s Amy Dowden details update amid breast cancer

Amy Dowden has issued an update on her health after finishing her chemotherapy treatment.

Last month, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer rang the ‘chemo bell’ after finishing several rounds of treatment. Amy revealed in May of this year that she had discovered a lump in her breast, which turned out to be stage three breast cancer.

However, despite reaching the end of her chemotherapy cycle, the 33-year-old has continued to struggle with her health and has had to make several trips into hospital.

Earlier today, Amy appeared on ITV’s Lorraine with her friend Giovanna Fletcher to promote the charity CoppaFeel. Amy took part in a trek for the charity last year, which subsequently encouraged her to regularly start examining her body.

The Welsh dancer first met Giovanna through her husband Tom Fletcher, as she was partnered with him on Strictly during 2021.

“Strictly literally saved my life pairing me with the Fletchers. I got to know my own chest and I knew something was wrong,” she admitted.

Due to her treatment, Amy has been unable to take part in this year’s Strictly lineup. Speaking of her devastation, she confessed: “I've had what I love the most taken away from me and I just find that so cruel.”

Following her chemotherapy, the dancing star suffered with neuropathy, which caused a temporary loss of feeling in her hands and feet. Just a few days after finishing her treatment, Amy broke her foot.

"I'm taking every day as it comes but I think I was a bit deluded when I thought once I rang that chemo bell, that was going to be it. Actually, I find it mentally tougher now because I was seeing the doctor every other week. I had a routine,” she detailed.

"I honestly thought, 'Yeah, once I've rung the bell, I'm going to be fine.' But actually, I've broken my foot, I've had a blood clot on my lung. You've got to recover from chemotherapy. I had eight tough rounds of it,” she added.