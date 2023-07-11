Strictly’s Amy Dowden confirms when she will return to dancing

Amy Dowden has shared an update on her journey with breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer initially discovered a lump in her breast back in April, which was later confirmed as cancerous.

Now, after recently undergoing surgery and treatment, Amy has opened up about her progress – and when she hopes to return to the dance floor.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories and invited her followers to take part in a Q&A.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

As part of the interaction, a fan sweetly asked how Amy has been doing, to which she replied: “I’m up and down but so grateful for those around me. I’ll never ever be able to thank enough.”

The Welsh dancer then went on to share when she hopes to dance again.

“Still waiting to be able to drive and dance (next week),” she wrote.

Amy also expressed gratitude for her loved ones following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“I’ve got so many amazing people around me who everyday when I’ve not been working have took me for breakfast, a walk, to the studio, hospital apts, had me stay at theirs for a change of scenery… you name it (those who live far and we’ve spent hours on the phone),” she detailed.

The TV star continued by saying: “I’m someone who needs to keep going and those people know who they are and I’m not sure I’d be as positive as I am now without them.”

“They have been my recovery medicine and it’s so important to have people around you can talk to and help you escape reality,” she concluded.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

Amy initially revealed on May 24 that she had been diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

“Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it,” she wrote at the time, after being confirmed for this year’s Strictly lineup just one month earlier.