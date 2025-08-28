Strictly’s Amy Dowden admits why her ‘heart sank’ after health checkup

Amy Dowden has revealed the reason why her heart “absolutely sank” during a recent health checkup.

In 2023, the Strictly Come Dancing professional underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer. Almost one year later, in February 2024, Amy was informed that she has “no evidence of disease”.

Now, as she continues her monthly injections after chemotherapy, Amy has shared a heartbreaking reflection on her time in hospital.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a selfie from her hospital chair, and confirmed that she pre-filmed some group dances with the Strictly cast yesterday.

“Monthly injection time on the oncology unit. But although tired from travelling late last night and little sleep, I’m absolutely buzzing with yesterday’s record day! Literally such a fab day performing to a lovely audience with the Strictly family. Forever grateful to be back living the dream feeling like me again!” she wrote.

In a later video message, Amy went on to note one moment from her injection appointment that devastated her.

“As always, it's so lovely to see the wonderful Sheldon unit. As I always say, they are real life heroes. Everybody who works on that department,” she praised.

“I went in and I asked how it's been, and they all said that it's been ridiculously busy. My heart just sank for them because that means that more people are needing treatment and more people are being diagnosed,” Amy explained.

"My heart… just absolutely sank, just feeling for all of those people, but then I realised just how important it is to raise awareness and to share my story. And to remember that if you're not checking yourself, who is? Early diagnosis can save your life," the Welsh dancer noted.

"Please, please, make sure you're looking after yourself. You know your own body better than anyone else does. If you feel different or like something is not right, please get it checked out by a GP. I am just in awe of all that work on that unit. They work so, so, hard,” Amy concluded.