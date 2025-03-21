Strictly’s AJ Pritchard announces engagement to girlfriend Zara

AJ Pritchard is about to become a husband!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend of almost three years, model Zara Zofgany.

Rumours about their engagement first began earlier this month. Although the pair have yet to officially share their wonderful news on social media, AJ has since revealed that Zara has accepted his marriage proposal.

Last night, the happy couple attended the Smiley Charity Awards in London. While he was interviewed by presenter Lisa Snowden, AJ was cornered with engagement rumours.

According to MailOnline, Lisa asked during their conversation: “And just on another note, a little birdie told me, are you engaged? Have you just got engaged?”

“Officially, no,” AJ replied flusteredly, before Lisa quickly added: “Oh I've just put you on the spot.”

AJ then went on to refer to Zara as his wife-to-be for the first time.

“But my fiancée is in the room somewhere up there with a lovely ring on, so we are not officially out there, but now we are officially out there,” the 30-year-old teased.

“It's an exclusive!” Lisa exclaimed, as AJ agreed: “This is an exclusive! I will now post the video of me and my lovely fiancée in Hyde Park getting engaged. It's very romantic. It's very cute. Yeah, it's out there now, Zara wherever you are.”

“Whoops! Congratulations. Amazing,” Lisa praised, before AJ added: “Thank you so much. We are here for very important stuff but life is what gets you.”

AJ’s engagement news comes just a few months after he opened up about his Strictly journey. The professional dancer was a star on the hit BBC show from 2016 until 2019, but never lifted the glitterball trophy.

On the Secure The Insecure podcast in August, AJ explained that he felt like a “public servant”, adding: “It was to entertain 12 million people live on a Saturday and make them forget about all their troubles for 90 seconds. But Strictly is great, but it's not guaranteed. It's not forever."