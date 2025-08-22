Strictly unveils new contestant after one star exits for medical reasons

A new celebrity has joined the Strictly Come Dancing lineup, following an early exit from one of the contestants.

Last week, Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn was announced as part of the 15 celebs who would be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly.

Then, yesterday evening (August 21), Kristian and the BBC confirmed that he has had to withdraw from this year’s competition, due to medical reasons.

"With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons,” the 49-year-old penned in a statement.

“I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I'm deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor,” he continued.

“Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian,” he added.

A few hours after Kristian’s statement was released, the BBC then went on to share the celebrity who will be taking his place on the dance floor next month.

On social media, the Strictly team revealed that Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope will be joining the lineup for this series.

“From scripts to sequins… Actor Lewis Cope is stepping into #Strictly 2025!” the BBC wrote online.

Many Strictly fans have since been expressing their reactions on Instagram to Kristian’s departure and Lewis’ announcement.

“I was really looking forward to watching him. Get well soon,” one viewer replied.

“Was looking forward to seeing you, hope they let you back another year,” another suggested.

“Welcome Lewis, great addition, can’t wait now,” a third fan praised.

“Last time an Emmerdale man was a quick replacement due to medical reasons, he went and won it,” another wrote, referring to Kelvin Fletcher’s win in 2019.

In a statement, Lewis shared his delight to join Strictly: “I'm so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on September 20.