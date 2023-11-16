Strictly stars support Dianne Buswell amid father’s health worries

Dianne Buswell has received support from her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars, after revealing that her father has cancer.

Last month, the Australian professional dancer announced that her dad Mark was unwell and had been admitted to hospital, but she did not disclose his illness.

Dianne, who is currently partnered with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier for this year’s Strictly series, has now confirmed that her father has started chemotherapy for cancer.

Although Dianne has yet to detail Mark’s specific diagnosis, the 34-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to share an update on her father’s health.

The dancing star decided to post a photo that she had received from her dad, showcasing him waving from a hospital bed in Australia.

“I’m so proud of you dad, first round of chemotherapy today!” Dianne confirmed at the beginning of her caption.

“I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week,” she continued, hinting at the fact that Mark regularly refers to her performances on Strictly as ‘concerts’.

Dianne then went on to tease: “The Australian nurses and drs are now very aware of Strictly Come Dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it.”

Dianne, who is in a relationship with her former Strictly partner Joe Sugg, finished her sweet tribute by writing: “You can do this daddy xxx”.

Many of Dianne’s fellow Strictly pro dancers have since taken to the comments section of her post to share their own well-wishes.

“You can do this Mark!!!” penned Katya Jones.

“Sending love and Strength to papa,” penned Carlos Gu.

“Sending all my love to the whole Buswell family! Mark you got this and soon it’s going to be a distant memory! Roll on 2024 where you will be watching Dianne live in concerts. Thinking of you,” added Amy Dowden, who recently finished her own chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.