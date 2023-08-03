Strictly stars support Amy Dowden as she gets candid about chemo

Strictly Come Dancing stars have been sending their support to Amy Dowden as she begins her chemotherapy treatment.

The professional dancer was diagnosed with grade three breast cancer earlier this year, which resulted in her undergoing a mastectomy.

Unfortunately, Amy confirmed last month that she had since been diagnosed with more tumours and a second type of cancer, meaning that she would have to begin chemotherapy.

The 32-year-old started her treatment earlier this week, and she has now taken to social media to share a candid update.

On her Instagram account, the Welsh dancer posted a snap of herself wrapped up in a hospital bed, with a cold cap on her head to reduce hair loss from the treatment.

“Chemo 1 done!” Amy declared at the beginning of her caption.

“I looked worse going in than coming out actually. I didn’t sleep, I got there and I just burst into tears, luckily my pink sister made sure I walked in and helped me through it and distracted from the brain freeze of the cold cap. (wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be!)” she praised.

Amy then went on to express how she struggled with aspects of her treatment.

“Red Devil went in, had another cry but I’ve left knowing chemo 1 done and not as bad as I thought. This is due to the incredible team and nurses! Thank you NHS! Hopefully not too many side effects,” she exclaimed.

The Strictly pro dancer concluded her message by addressing her dancing career. Before her diagnosis, Amy had been announced as part of this year’s Strictly lineup, but is now unable to take part.

“One step closer to being back on the dance floor. (that’s what’s hurting the most right now, I’d do anything to be there with my fellow pros right now). But for now chemo 1 [tick],” she penned.

Many of Amy’s fellow Strictly pros have since replied to her with their love and support.

“what a woman, love you x,” wrote Dianne Buswell.

“ur amazing my friend!! sending love,” commented Graziano Di Prima.

“Sending you love Amy. Xx,” added Johannes Radebe.