Strictly stars react as three new celebrities confirmed for lineup

Three new celebrities have been announced for Strictly Come Dancing’s upcoming series!

Yesterday, the producers behind the BBC show started to reveal the lineup for Strictly’s 20th anniversary series this year.

Now, following yesterday’s initial double reveal, the BBC has confirmed the next three celebrities who have joined the 2024 cast of Strictly!

Opera singer Wynne Evans, who is best known from the Go Compare adverts, will be taking to the dance floor this autumn.

“I am honestly still pinching myself, a portly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction. What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud,” he gushed in a statement.

Singer and TV star Toyah Willcox was next in line to be revealed for Strictly this year.

In her reaction, Toyah detailed: “This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second. I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!”

Lastly, Morning Live star Dr Punam Krishan was unveiled as the fifth cast member.

“I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year, I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all,” Punam exclaimed.

Many Strictly stars have since been sharing their reactions on Instagram with head judge Shirley Ballas replying: “Ahh fabulous. Go Comparreeee. Welcome @wynneevans.”

“Yay come on,” commented professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

“This is bloody fantastic!!!!! Yes,” added former Strictly champion Oti Mabuse.

Yesterday, JLS hitmaker JB Gill and comedian Chris McCausland were revealed as the first two Strictly stars, with Chris making history as the show’s first blind contestant.