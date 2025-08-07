Strictly stars react as Gorka Marquez confirms absence from new series

Gorka Marquez has confirmed that he will be taking on a reduced role in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Spanish professional dancer has been a part of the Strictly pro lineup since 2016, and also met his fiancée Gemma Atkinson on the hit BBC show in 2017.

Now, ahead of the return of Strictly this September, Gorka has made a major announcement about his involvement in the new series.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to confirm that he will be returning to the judging panel on the Spanish version of Dancing With The Stars this September. Gorka initially joined the judges on Bailando con las Estrellas in January of last year.

“I am happy to announce that I will be back for season two of BAILANDO CON LAS ESTRELLAS as a judge from September,” Gorka penned, before going on to reveal what that means for his role on Strictly this year.

“Due to the filming dates this means that I won’t be competing with a partner this year in Strictly but I will be a part of lots of the group numbers and will be back for final weeks of the show to support the rest of my fellow pros and their celebrities in what is going to be an AMAZING SERIES,” he explained.

“As always thank you for all the love and support, and remember! Keep dancing!!!” Gorka concluded.

Following his major update, many of Gorka’s fellow Strictly stars have since been showcasing their support.

“Super proud of you Gorka, huge congratulations,” commented Dr Punam Krishan, who competed with Gorka during last year’s series.

“Congrats papi,” replied fellow pro dancer Johannes Radebe.

“Congratulations Gorka!!!” added Tasha Ghouri, who was a runner-up in Strictly last year.

The celebrity cast for this year’s series of Strictly has yet to be announced. Until then, rehearsals for the professional dancers’ routines are underway, with the BBC also revealing that two new professionals – Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon – will be joining the lineup.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return this September.