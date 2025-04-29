Strictly stars praise Katya Jones as she confirms new career role

Strictly stars have been reacting to the news of Katya Jones’ latest venture!

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer has announced that she is joining the Belgium version of Dancing With The Stars as a judge.

Yesterday, Katya chose to take to social media to share her exciting career news.

On her Instagram account, the 35-year-old uploaded her official Dancing With The Stars judge portrait, which showcases Katya in a pink gown, holding up the series’ trophy.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be joining Dancing with the Stars Belgium as a judge!” Katya penned in her caption.

“It’s time to bring my passion and knowledge to the panel and celebrate the art of dance that unites us all, celebrates diversity and brings people together,” she continued.

The Russian concluded her message by teasing: “Teach me some Flemish words that I can use on the show?”

Following her wonderful update, several of Katya’s fellow Strictly stars have since been taking to her comments section to express their support.

“Amazing congratulations my love,” replied Dianne Buswell.

“Go on queen! You DESERVE THIS,” commented Amy Dowden.

“Amazing news!! Congratulations,” added Strictly: It Takes Two co-host Fleur East.

News of Katya’s latest venture comes just a few weeks after she was confirmed to be featuring in this year’s series of Strictly. Katya’s return to Strictly's professional lineup also marks her 10th anniversary on the hit BBC show.

In a statement shared on April 12, Katya opened up about what her relationship with Strictly means to her.

“Each year when the producers ask if I’d like to return, I pause and ask myself: Are you still in love with it? And every single time, the answer has been a firm YES. This year was no different. Nothing fulfils me quite like this ‘job,’” she penned on Instagram.

“It is a true privilege to be part of something that brings joy to so many. To help light up Saturday nights, to be part of a show that’s become such a cherished part of the nation’s heart — it means the world,” she added.