Strictly stars Kai and Nadiya seemingly confirm their relationship

Strictly Come Dancing viewers might be aware of the Strictly Curse, whereby celebs end up falling for their professional ballroom partner, but we’re somehow always surprised when sparks seem to fly between fellow seasoned dancers.

As was the case when 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington appeared to be in a relationship with fellow Strictly professional Nadiya Bychkova.

The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship on Sunday, as they were spotted strolling through Belfast airport walking hand-in-hand.

The Daily Mail reported that Kai and Nadiya touched down in Belfast on Sunday morning, as they planned to attend their colleague Giovanni Pernice’s live show later that night.

“They looked like any normal couple breezing through arrivals holding hands,” one onlooker told the publication, who published photos of Kai and Nadiya walking through arrivals.

“They were wearing sunglasses but didn't seem to mind that people clearly recognised them from Strictly. Nadiya was giggling and the two of them looked totally loved up,” the onlooker added.

Nadiya was previously in a relationship and engaged to footballer Matija Skarabot, however, the pair reportedly parted ways last year. Nadiya and Matijia share a seven-year-old daughter named Mila, who lives with her father and Nadiya’s mother Larisa in Slovenia.

Meanwhile, it had been widely speculated that Kai and his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, AJ Odudu were dating throughout last year’s series. However, these claims were never confirmed.

Currently, both Kai and Nadiya are gearing themselves up to partake in the upcoming Strictly Professionals Tour, where they're sure to be spending even more quality time together.