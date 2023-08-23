Strictly stars Gemma & Gorka divulge funny way they first met

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been reflecting on the first time they met.

The pair were thinking back about the funny story of the first time they saw each other in their new series Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

As they prepare for their new TV series to air on August 30, the couple shared a snippet from the show on social media.

Gemma posted the clip of her and her fiancé describing their first meeting to her 1.9M Instagram followers.

The couple spoke about how they were in rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing when they first laid eyes on each other.

The funny tale begins with them doing stretches with the rest of the Strictly cast and while Gemma was bending down to touch her toes, Gorka thought it was a good idea to introduce himself to her at that very moment by shouting through her legs.

Marquez then admitted when he met up with friends after a day of training he was asked how all the celebrities were and he revealed, “There is this blonde girl. I cannot dance with her because she’s too tall for me, plus she’s so hot”.

Gemma also said she found Gorka attractive and even though they weren’t paired-up on the show in 2017, they went on to start dating and welcomed their first child, Mia, into the world two years later.

The couple then got engaged in 2021 and welcomed the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Thiago, just last month.

The former Hollyoaks actress shared her excitement about their upcoming series in the caption of the post by saying, “A week today until the first episode of “Gemma & Gorka: life behind the lens” airs on @wtvchannel & @uktvplay. Hope you all enjoy it!”.