Strictly star Neil Jones & Chyna Mills ‘ready’ for baby to arrive

Neil Jones has shared an exciting update of his fiancée’s pregnancy and has opened up about preparing to become a dad.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional is expecting his first child, a baby girl, with his fiancée and former Love Island star Chyna Mills.

As Chyna’s due date approaches and Neil is getting ready for the upcoming season of Strictly, he has revealed they are ‘ready’ for their little one to make her appearance into the world.

During an interview with OK!, Neil admitted, “Chyna wants to give birth now – she's ready to go. We don’t know what’s going to happen but if it happens during a live show, we’re ready for that”.

“It would be nice if it happened in a moment when I had a bit of time off but I'm really excited”.

“I've got so many nieces and nephews already and the good thing is that we've had time to prepare for everything. Strictly is really supportive”.

The 40-year-old went on to reveal that he’s not worried about the sleepless nights once their bundle of joy arrives.

“People say, ‘Are you ready for not sleeping?’. And I’m like, ‘I’m a dancer, I’m used to it’. You could get 10 hours of sleep but you'll have a routine on your mind”.

The Strictly family is truly growing as professional dancers Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec welcomed their baby girl into the world last month, while Gorka Marquez and his fiancée Gemma Atkinson welcomed the birth of a baby boy last month too.

Since so many of Neil’s co-stars are having little ones, he said, “We’ve had so many new Strictly babies – both Janette Manrara and Gorka Márquez have just had babies. When they’re older, we should do a competition with all the babies!”.

When announcing his and Chyna’s baby and engagement news, Neil revealed, “Excitement is an understatement”.