Strictly star Karim Zeroual announces birth of daughter

Karim Zeroual is now a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Karim as he has announced the birth of his baby girl.

The CBBC presenter, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, confirmed the wonderful news earlier today.

While revealing the sweet name he and his partner Yaz chose for their bundle of joy, Karim admitted he will love his daughter ‘for eternity’.

Karim took to Instagram to share his little one’s birth and unveiled a heartwarming video to his 102K followers that shows snippets from when she was born and cute moments between the family-of-three.

The 30-year-old set the footage to James Arthur’s emotional song Heartbeat and revealed his daughter’s name is Zayna.

In the caption of the post, Karim wrote, “Zayna Romy Zeroual. Born 11th March 2024”.

“Love you for eternity! Welcome to the world Squidge!”.

Many famous faces and fans of the TV host flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for him and Yaz.

Karim’s former Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Amy Dowden penned, “Congratulations”.

“Omg stop it now she is so special”, wrote former The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann.

“Oh darling!!!!! She’s so gorgeous. Huge congratulations loves xxxx”, added Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley.

The West End star announced the exciting news that he and his partner were expecting a baby girl back in January.

Alongside photo booth-style pictures, Karim wrote, “It’s been a minute family! I’m back with my proudest news yet!”.

“Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl”.

In a recent tribute to Yaz to mark Valentine’s Day, Karim shared his excitement for them to become parents.

He admitted, “Happy valentines to my ride or die!!! Will forever love you and appreciate you. Can’t wait for our next chapter with our little bubba”.