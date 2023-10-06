Strictly star admits recent rush to hospital could risk live show

One of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants has admitted that his appearance on Saturday’s show is at risk.

Jody Cundy is currently taking part in this year's Strictly lineup. The Paralympic cyclist and swimmer is partnered up with professional dancer Jowita Przystał, who won last year’s series.

Yesterday (October 5), the dancing pair appeared on Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two to spill all the details about their ongoing dance training.

During his conversation with presenter Janette Manrara, Jody revealed that he has had a difficult week in training.

"It's been a week of highs and lows. The first two days have absolutely flown by,” the 44-year-old began.

The athlete then went on to explain his health scare, which centered around an infection in the leg where he wears a prosthetic limb.

"At the end of day two we had done the full routine a number of times which I had not done for the previous two dances. I was really confident that I could perfect everything for Saturday. I got home on Tuesday night and took my leg off and was like 'Oh, that's quite sore,’” he recalled.

"I didn't really think too much of it and cleaned it, bathed it and made sure it was all ok. I got up at 4am and looked at my leg. It was warm, swollen and I was like 'That's getting infected,’” he continued.

Jody confirmed that he ended up rushing himself to hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Thankfully, the dancing celeb received antibiotics and he went on to state: "It is healing and getting better. The swelling has gone down a little bit more."

However, concerns still linger about whether he will be fully ready to perform on Saturday night, as his health scare also caused interruptions to his training schedule.

Fans will have to wait and see how Jody and Jowita score tomorrow night, when the pair dance an American Smooth to the tune ‘Married Life’ from animated movie Up.