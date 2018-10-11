Strictly scandal: Is it time for Seann Walsh to waltz away?

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones have been at the centre of quite the media storm since photos of them kissing were published last Sunday.

We can’t help but wonder should we just focus on their heel leads and top line? Or should Seann discuss the scandal in public?

The pair may have apologised, but the public is understandably furious by the cheating scandal.

Seann gave a half-hearted apology on It Takes Two, where he failed to say sorry to his former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.

“First of all, I would rather not be having to address this publicly but I feel like I have to,” he confessed.

“I made a mistake which I’m very sorry for. I’m sorry for the hurt that I’ve caused. You never think about the extent of the damage that you’re going to do in a mistake that you’ve made.”

“I feel it’s also important for me to say that the people that know me the most, that love me, they know that I am not the person I am being portrayed as,” he added.

“I’m still sorry for what I did but it’s very important for me to get that out there.”

Rebecca claimed that Seann had been getting close to professional dancer Katya for weeks after she noticed a major change in his behaviour.

The pair says it was nothing but a drunken kiss, but should they be punished for their actions?

Many people have asked for Seann and Katya to be kicked off the show, but should their personal lives affect their chance at winning the Strictly glitterball trophy?

He's a bad person, he made a massive mistake and damaged two serious relationships, but the Strictly producers have confirmed Seann and Katya will perform on the weekend, much to our disappointment.

Judging by his dance skills and the public’s reaction to this Strictly scandal, we can’t imagine Seann will be spinning around the dance floor for much longer.