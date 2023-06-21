Strictly pro Amy Dowden opens up about fertility with breast cancer

Amy Dowden has shared an update after starting her treatment for breast cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer announced last month that she has been diagnosed with grade three breast cancer.

Following her surgery earlier this month, Amy has now shared a video update on how her recovery is going.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Amy thanked her 410K followers for their kind messages since her diagnosis.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

The 32-year-old then went on to confirm that she has been doing “really well” in recovery.

“Can’t believe it will be two weeks tomorrow since I got rid of my cancer-riddled boobie,” she exclaimed.

“I’m feeling so much better every day. I have honestly been so lucky in the way I have recovered from surgery,” Amy added.

The Strictly finalist continued by revealing her plans to undergo fertility treatment amid her cancer diagnosis. “Today I started the fertility journey process which I’ve been quite anxious about,” she admitted, before going on to explain her reasons why.

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum, and when I got the news that I had cancer, I didn’t realise that it could affect my fertility. I start my journey on that fully tomorrow, so I’ve just had a bit of peace of mind on that one today,” Amy noted.

Amy continued her chat by encouraging her fanbase to regularly check themselves and contact their GP if they spot anything unusual.

“I honestly never thought it was going to happen to me, and all I can say is thank goodness I went and checked when I did,” she confessed. “Obviously grade three out of three is the most aggressive, but not only that, the earlier you get it checked, the better.”

Credit: Amy Dowden Instagram

Amy concluded her brief chat by confirming what is next for her, adding that she is “determined” to return to the Strictly dancefloor as soon as possible.

“I’m now onto the next few stages, I’m still waiting for results and to find out what the next plan is but I’m staying as positive as I possibly can,” she promised.