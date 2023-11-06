Strictly fans react as sixth contestant is eliminated from show

The sixth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing was announced last night.

Fans of the dancing show have shared their honest reactions as they discovered Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas was eliminated.

Adam and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk had performed the Rumba to Calum Scott’s Dancing On My Own over the weekend but didn’t score high enough to avoid the bottom of the leaderboard.

The pair faced TV presenter Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington in the dance-off but judges Craig, Anton, Motsi and Shirley decided to save Angela and Kai.

After finding out he had been eliminated, Tess asked Adam about his experience on the show.

He admitted, “I’m so proud of myself. Like, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish. You know, I came here to learn how to dance and I feel like I’ve learnt so much more about myself”.

“The confidence and self-belief that I have now in myself is just, you know, it’s just out of this world”.

“I’ve got a lot to thank these guys up here because I couldn't’ have picked a better bunch to go on this journey with”.

The 35-year-old went on to explain, “They’ve just been incredible and yeah, I’m just very lucky and I know my kids are at home now probably crying but don’t worry, ok? Daddy’s ok”.

“I just wanted to teach my kids as well, it’s not just about winning and losing. Sometimes it’s just about taking part and doing your best”.

After apologising to Luba for not making it to Blackpool, the pro dancer said, “Don't be sorry, you are incredible”.

“I had the best season and just to get to know you, your family, your kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show. You're the winner of my heart forever and it's better than a trophy”, she kindly added.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing rushed to social media to share their reaction to the judge’s decision to eliminate Adam.

One fan wrote, “Judges made the wrong decision tonight. So sad for Adam & Luba!”.

“Wrong decision, gutted for you”, penned a second commenter. Another added, “Disappointed! Judges made the wrong choice tonight”.