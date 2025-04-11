Strictly fans react as pro dancers lineup is unveiled for new series

We finally have the professional dancers lineup for this year’s series of Strictly!

Last year marked a significant milestone for Strictly Come Dancing, as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary. The series also had a historic winner, with comedian Chris McCausland becoming the first blind contestant to win Strictly.

Now, ahead of the hit dancing show’s return in September, the BBC has delighted fans by revealing 18 professional dancers who will be starring in Strictly’s 2025 season.

Earlier today, the team behind Strictly took to social media to release the professional artworks of this year’s pro dancers cast.

In terms of the female dancers, Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley and Michelle Tsiakkas will all be returning to Strictly.

Meanwhile, for the male lineup, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Carlos Gu, and Vito Coppola will all be taking to the floor once more. The BBC have also confirmed the inclusion of Aljaž Škorjanec for another series, amid his return to Strictly last autumn after leaving the show in 2022.

The lineup has remained the same as Strictly’s 2024 series, with each professional dancer choosing to return to the show for another year.

Excitingly, the BBC have also teased that two brand new professional dancers will be added to this year’s cast. According to producers, the two dancers will be “revealed closer to the return of the show.”

Following the amazing news, many Strictly viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their opinions so far.

“Do not bench Lauren again and give Luba a decent partner please, so glad Jowita, Nikita and Dianne are back,” one fan pleaded.

“Asking for good partners for pros who haven't really been given a chance for some years now,” another suggested.

“So happy to see all our brilliant pros back, excited to see who the new faces are too,” a third viewer exclaimed.

A return date for Strictly Come Dancing has yet to be announced.