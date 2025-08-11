Strictly fans react as first celebrity joins cast of this year’s series

The celebrity lineup reveal for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing has begun!

This September, a new cast of celebrities will be taking to the Strictly ballroom floor to compete in the hit BBC show.

Ahead of its return next month, the producers behind Strictly have unveiled the first star to join this year’s cast.

Earlier today, the BBC took to social media to announce that Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, otherwise known as Nitro, will be competing this year.

The Olympian is no stranger to the Strictly floor, as he took part in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special with professional dancer Nancy Xu.

On social media, the BBC team exclaimed: “​​#STRICTLY… ARE YOU READY?! Gladiator Nitro is our first celebrity reveal! @aikines is back in the Ballroom for 2025.”

In a statement alongside his announcement, Harry went on to express his excitement for his Strictly journey.

"After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got,” the 36-year-old gushed.

He added: “I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

Following the first cast announcement, many Strictly fans have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions so far.

“Now he should smash those lifts!!!” one viewer praised.

“I already know this is going to be awesome,” another commented.

“Yess!!! So so excited for this one,” a third fan added.

The next three celebrity contestants joining the new series of Strictly will be confirmed live on The One Show this evening (August 11) from 7pm on BBC One.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September, with an official return date yet to be unveiled.