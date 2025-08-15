Strictly fans react as final three celebs are announced for new series

The lineup for this year’s cast of Strictly Come Dancing is officially complete!

Earlier this week, the BBC began to unveil the celebrity stars who will be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly.

Now, ahead of the show’s return next month, the final three celebrities have finally been announced!

Earlier today, the team behind Strictly took to social media to confirm their final three signings, totalling the number of celebrities taking part to 15.

Lorraine Hollywood reporter Ross King, football pundit and retired Lioness Karen Carney, and Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn will all be taking to the Strictly dancefloor later this year.

Joining them in the ballroom will be Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, and retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race star La Voix and retired rugby player Chris Robshaw will also be taking on the dancing competition.

Rounding out the cast will be model Ellie Goldstein, The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, and Neighbours actor Stefan Davis.

Strictly is continuing its tradition of casting history-making stars in its lineup, as Ellie Goldstein will become the first person with Down Syndrome to take part in the show. La Voix will also be the first drag queen to compete in a full series of Strictly, following Tayce’s debut in last year’s Christmas special.

Following the full cast reveal, many Strictly fans have since taken to social media to express their opinions so far.

“Not sure how I feel about this year yet,” one viewer admitted.

“Vicky to win or Dani and that’s without seeing them dance yet, just off vibes,” another predicted.

“Quite a few I don't know, but that's half the fun of it,” a third fan added.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this September, with a launch date yet to be announced.