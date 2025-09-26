Strictly fans react as BBC reveals celeb who will replace Dani Dyer

The name of the celebrity who will be replacing Dani Dyer on Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

Earlier this week, it was announced that former Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to bow out of this week’s Strictly series, after sustaining a fractured ankle injury during rehearsals.

Dani had been partnered up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin during last weekend’s launch show, and was scheduled to perform her first routine tomorrow (Saturday, September 7) in the first live show of the series.

Now, with just one day to go until the celebrities make their live debut on the Strictly floor, the BBC has confirmed that a celebrity has been drafted in as a last-minute replacement for Dani.

Earlier today, the broadcaster took to social media to share that musical theatre star and former Love Island winner, Amber Davies, will be partnered up with Nikita for this year’s series.

In their announcement, the Strictly team penned: “The spotlight shines on Amber Davies! From the West End to #Strictly she’s ready to take to our Ballroom with Nikita Kuzmin!”

The news comes just two days after it was revealed that Amber will be taking on the role of Elle Woods in the UK and Ireland tour of Legally Blonde The Musical next year.

Following the surprise announcement, many Strictly viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their excitement.

“Legally Blonde AND Strictly announcements in the same week??? Go on girl!!” one fan praised.

“From one Love Island winner to another I love it,” another commented.

“This is like when Kelvin Fletcher stood in for Jamie Laing last minute then won,” a third viewer predicted, recalling Strictly’s 2019 series.

In her official statement to the BBC, Amber expressed her thoughts on her whirlwind casting.

“This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true. I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud,” the 28-year-old noted.

The first Strictly live show of the series kicks off tomorrow night (September 27) on BBC One at 6:55pm.