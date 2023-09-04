Strictly contestant admits their real thoughts on the show’s ‘curse’

Talk of the so-called Strictly ‘curse’ is already flying around!

In just under three weeks’ time, fifteen celebrities will be taking to the Strictly Come Dancing floor for the very first time.

However, amid the hotly-contested competition, contestants have also been faced with questions about the show’s lingering ‘curse’.

Strictly has been on our screens for 20 series, and since the hit BBC show began, there have been over 14 major relationship breakups during its air time.

Credit: Instagram

Couples such as Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, and Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton also fell into romances through the show.

Ahead of the launch episode on September 23, one of Strictly’s new contestants, Nikita Kanda, has been giving her thoughts on the matter.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the BBC radio DJ was asked if she thinks the curse could be a blessing.

''Hopefully, yeah!” she exclaimed, before going on to share her own personal situation.

“But that's not in my mindset because I am so focused on enjoying the show and I want to get stuck into it and learn the dances. I am fully single. I'm just focused on work now — my breakfast show and Strictly,” Nikita insisted.

The 28-year-old went on to note that she has been single for seven years now, as she has an early morning start with her radio show.

Speaking about her busy schedule, Nikita explained: “I am not going to have time to do anything else right now. I am happily single.”

Nikita’s comments came after a former Strictly star recently spoke out about its ‘curse’.

Last week, HRVY, who was partnered with Janette Manrara during the show’s 2020 series, spoke to Metro.co.uk about how initially he thought conversations about the curse were just ‘banter’.

“I know it's real. I'm not going to say any more than that, but as someone who's done the show – I'm not saying that I've experienced it first hand myself – but I may have seen… it's definitely a real thing,” he stated.