Strictly Come Dancing unveils details of new sketch for Comic Relief

A hilarious new sketch has just been announced for this year’s Red Nose Day!

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief, the producers behind Strictly Come Dancing have teamed up with the BBC fundraiser to create a fabulous new sketch, featuring some of Strictly’s biggest names.

Earlier today, the BBC announced that the sketch, which will air during Red Nose Day, will follow the journey of two aspiring dancers – Melissa (Rachel Parris) and Johnny (Russell Kane).

Credit: BBC

The sketch has been filmed in an “observational documentary style” and will follow “two unlikely newcomers who take on the challenge of joining the Strictly professional lineup due to new inclusivity rules, which require a certain percentage of professionals to be… amateurs!”

Speaking about her new comedy venture, Rachel stated: “I am over the moon to be involved with Comic Relief this year. Strictly Come Dancing and Red Nose Day are two cultural icons so Russell and I knew that we had to bring our most iconic dance moves to the table.”

The 40-year-old added: “I think you will agree that they will go down in history, one way or another. Comic Relief remains a brilliant cause and I’m honoured to be a very small, but very glittery part of it.”

Credit: BBC

Meanwhile, Russell went on to joke: “After physio, red light therapy, sports massage, heat rub, and an acupuncture mat session – I’m really looking forward to my spine taking part in Strictly for Red Nose Day.”

Some of Strictly’s biggest stars have also expressed their excitement for the sketch, with professional dancer Johannes Radebe sharing: “I had a Strictly fabulous time filming this sketch for Red Nose Day. Rachel and Russell get a 10 from me for effort darlings!”

Credit: BBC

Co-host Tess Daly gushed: “It's always such a joy to be involved with Comic Relief’s brilliant work and we had such a giggle filming this sketch. Rachel and Russell wanted to bring the drama to the dancefloor and watching their ‘Strictly journey’ unfold had us all in stitches.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will air on March 21 on BBC One at 7pm.