Strictly Come Dancing reveals celebrities joining live tour

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the celebrities set to join the show’s live arena tour next year.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will kick off in the new year and will be heading around arenas in the UK to perform 30 shows.

Fans of Strictly will get to experience all the glitz and glamour of the dance show on the stage.

The first three famous faces that will be taking part in the tour are former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon and Bad Education star Layton Williams.

Announcing the exciting news on social media, the Strictly Come Dancing live tour posted a snap of the three celebs to Instagram and wrote, “EXCITING NEWS!”.

“It’s time to announce the first three celebrities who will be joining @jmanrara, @shirleyballas, @craigrevel and @mrantondubeke on the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour”.

“Former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach; legendary award-winning broadcaster Angela Rippon; and Bad Education and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actor and singer Layton Williams”.

Joining these celebs are Strictly Come Dancing stars Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, who will be on judging duties, while Janette Manrara will be presenting the show.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Ellie Leach revealed, “I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast!”.

Angela Rippon admitted, “Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it’s going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey!”.

Layton Williams also spoke about the upcoming tour to explain, “The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey”.