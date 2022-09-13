Strictly Come Dancing launch date postponed

If you are a Strictly Come Dancing fan, we’re afraid we’ve got some bad news for you!

The launch date for the dancing competition’s 20th series has been postponed for one week, as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first episode was supposed to air this Saturday, September 17. The launch is due to include the reveal of each dance pairing, along with the celebrities’ first group dance. The episode was pre-recorded on September 7.

However, BBC bosses have confirmed that the launch episode will now air next Friday, September 23. The first live show will subsequently air the following night, on Saturday, September 24.

Usually, the Strictly schedule allows for a week separating the launch episode and the first live show. However, given the nature of the situation and the loss of time, the producers have decided to air both episodes in quick succession.

The BBC has been re-working its schedule in recent days to accommodate the 10 days of mourning following the monarch’s passing. Many other beloved shows across other broadcasters have been affected, such as This Morning and Coronation Street.

However, the start date for the new series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off has remained unchanged, as its first episode is airing tonight.

A total of 15 celebrities are due to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, including a variety of stars such as Eastenders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton and former Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, September 8. Her funeral will take place this Monday, September 19, at 11am, and will be shown across the majority of broadcasters.