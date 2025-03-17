Street Feast 2025: Ireland’s biggest community celebration returns this May

Ireland’s favourite community celebration, Street Feast, is back for its 15th year, and this milestone event is set to be bigger and better than ever. Taking place on Saturday, May 24th, and Sunday, May 25th, 2025, Street Feast invites neighbours across the country to come together for a shared meal, a chat, and a chance to turn strangers into friends.

It starts with hello

In a world where we are more connected than ever, many of us still don’t know the people living next door. That’s why Street Feast is on a mission to change that. By creating moments that bring communities together, Street Feast promotes social inclusion, integration, and a sense of belonging in neighbourhoods old and new. In fact, 96% of participants in 2024 say their sense of belonging has increased since their Street Feast.

Street Feast launched in 2010 and has grown steadily, with nearly 75,500 taking part in celebrations nationwide last year. Whether it’s a simple cuppa in the garden, a picnic in the park, or a big street party, hosting a Street Feast is an easy and meaningful way to build a stronger, more connected community.

Why host a Street Feast?

Street Feast is about bringing people together to share food, conversation, and camaraderie. Whether you live in an apartment, house, or shared space, all you need is a location – a front garden, a street, a green, a car park, a laneway, or a community centre – and a desire to connect with your neighbours.

How to get involved

Register to host your Street Feast and receive your free party pack at StreetFeast.ie complete with bunting, stickers, invites, posters and DIY guide.

Recruit some friendly neighbours to help plan the big day

Choose a location that's easy to access, agree a date and time

Invite your neighbourhood to your Street Feast (How? Knock on their doors, use invites and posters from your pack)

Sort the practical stuff like food, drinks, tables, chairs, gazebo, music and games

Enjoy the day and have fun getting to know your neighbours

Join the movement

Street Feast Co-Founder and Neighbourhood Network CEO Sam Bishop says: “Every year, thousands of neighbours pass each other by without ever saying hello. We want to empower people to change that. By hosting a Street Feast, you can help make your neighbourhood a happier, healthier and more connected place. Over the last fifteen years, Street Feast has facilitated 750,000 community connections across every county on the island of Ireland. Our mission is to reach 1 million connections by 2030. By taking part, you join thousands of people across Ireland in celebrating community spirit and making your neighbourhood a better place. Registration is now open at www.StreetFeast.ie. We’re ready to help you bring your event to life.”

Street Patron and President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins says: "We must all by now realise the importance of community, inclusion, creativity and togetherness – all values that require support and a conscious effort of care, protection and solidarity. Initiatives such as Street Feast provide exactly that type of opportunity."

Aoife Moran, Dr. Oetker Ireland says: “We are proud to support Street Feast, as a company we are passionate about creating tasty feel good food moments and understand the importance of togetherness. Street feast is the perfect event to help create more connections across neighbourhoods nationwide through great food and great conversations.”

Clare, a Street Feast host based in Lucan says: It was a great occasion to organise something in our estate and to meet the neighbours. We can see people saying hi to each other as they now know each other. Also, it was our first street feast and community event but we are now planning to do more.”

Donal, a Street Feast host based in Skerries says: “Street Feast is a very positive initiative and it has improved community cohesion on our street. Thank you for all your work.”

Natasha, a Street Feast host based in Galway City says: “It’s a wonderful way to unite communities and breathe life back into our neighbourhoods. It felt like what it would've been in our parents' generation – good craic and wholesome fun! I'm a massive advocate of regenerating community spirit and being actively involved in the communities where we live. Street Feast is a valuable initiative to do just that!”

More about Street Feast

Street Feast is a project of Neighbourhood Network, an all-island charity which seeks to promote social inclusion, tackle loneliness and build supportive and resilient neighbourhoods. With growing participation nationwide, Street Feast is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen communities in both urban and rural Ireland. It aligns with national and local government policy on social cohesion, community development, and promoting well-being. By creating more connected, engaged neighborhoods, we reduce loneliness, support integration and help every community feel like home.

Street Feast Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bishop says: “By building connections between neighbours, we strengthen the community as a whole. When neighbourhoods are more inclusive, healthier and happier, everyone benefits.”

Street Feast is made possible thanks to the generous support of the following campaign partners; the Department of Rural and Community Development; the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth; the Local Authorities; Dr Oetker Ireland and other promotional partners.

