Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reveals she’s engaged

There are wedding bells ringing in the Stranger Things fanbase!

One of the show’s biggest stars, Millie Bobby Brown, has announced that she is now engaged to her partner Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as telekinetic Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, shared the news earlier today.

Millie chose to reveal the news with an adorable black-and-white snap of herself and Jake embracing on a beach, with her new ring on full display.

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” Millie wrote in her caption, both as a reference to Taylor Swift’s song Lover and the fact that the couple first started dating in the summer of 2021.

Following the exciting news, fans and friends alike of the young couple soon began to express their heartfelt congratulations.

"Congrats guys xx," wrote TV personality Mark Wright.

"Congrats beautiful," replied former Love Island contestant Montana Brown.

"Omg!!!! Congratulations you two so happy for you eeeee," added singer Pixie Lott.

It is believed that 20-year-old Jake, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, first met actress Millie through mutual friends in 2021.

The pair formed a friendship themselves at first, with Jake posting a selfie of the two of them with the caption "BFF" in June of that year. Then, a few months down the line, their friendship turned into a romance.

Millie and Jake have since gone on to treat fans to occasional glimpses into their relationship, with adorable birthday tributes and loving posts. The couple made their first red carpet debut in March of last year, when they attended the BAFTAs together.

Congratulations to the newly engaged lovebirds!