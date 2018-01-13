Stranger Things’ David Harbour rocked up for this girl’s yearbook

Love it or hate it (although why you'd hate it is beyond us), there's no denying the phenomenon that is Stranger Things.

Currently in its second season, the Netflix original has amassed a loyal (and slightly obsessed) fanbase since it burst onto our screens back in 2016.

In fact, some people are so obsessed they'd go as far as to enlist the help of Twitter in order to share their high school photos with their favourite cast member.

Take Californian student, Damaris, for example.

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

She reached out to David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper in the show, and asked him how many retweets she would need to have him pose alongside her in the school snaps.

When David replied 25,000 under the condition he could wear the school sweatshirt and carry a trombone, Damaris got to work rallying the good folk on Twitter.

And it worked.

"Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later," David wrote in a post which has amassed 386,000 likes in less than a day.

"Many thanks to @postydamaris and her kind family and @iamtommygphotography for making a dream come true and proving my high school classmates right!"

When it comes to school snaps, go big or go home…