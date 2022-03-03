Storm Keating shares gushing birthday tribute for husband Ronan

Today is a very special day in the Keating household, as Boyzone star Ronan Keating celebrates his 45th birthday!

To mark the occasion, his loving wife, Storm, shared a gushing tribute to honour her other half, while also sharing a series of sweet and hilarious throwback snaps.

“This day 45 years ago, Marie and Gerry created the best human being ever,” the mum-of-two wrote on Instagram, referencing Ronan’s loving parents.

“@rokeating you are the funniest, kindest, most generous and genuine man alive. The kids worship you, I adore you and your friends love you,” she raved, adding, “Plus you're the hardest worker ever and will go the extra mile to support your family.”

“You deserve everything you’ve built and created. We all appreciate and love you so much! Thank you for making my heart so full,” Storm lovingly wrote, before going on to add a little message from the couple’s four-year-old son.

“Cooper asked me to add ‘Hello daddy I love you and please don’t forget to give me a big cuddle and a big kiss when you get home. Loves and kisses from Thor & Cooper’ #happybirthday #weloveyou,” she sweetly concluded.

Credit: instagram.com/stormykeating

Alongside this beautiful tribute, 40-year-old Storm also shared a series of family photos, featuring Ronan with his kids from over the years. One lovely snap shows the dad-of-five cuddling one of his little ones on a plane, while another fun photo shows the father and son sitting up on a motorcycle.

Other snaps feature Ronan and Storm with Ronan’s older children from his first marriage with Yvonne Connolly, including 22-year-old Jack, 21-year-old Missy and 17-year-old Ali. Meanwhile, Storm and Ronan share four-year-old Cooper and nearly-two-year-old Coco.

Replying to his wife’s gorgeous tribute, Ronan emotionally commented, “Thank you baby,” alongside a crying-face emoji.

Huge happy birthday wishes to Ronan today on his 45th birthday!