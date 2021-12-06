Stop your endless Christmas shopping for nieces and nephews! Fujifilm’s got you covered

Shopping for our younger nearest and dearest during the holiday season can be a major challenge. Whether you’re an auntie or a mum or even a godmother, we want to get something for our kids, nephews and nieces that they’ll really enjoy and use.

Plus it’s hard to keep up with what’s in and what’s not these days!

But we lose precious Christmas shopping hours to clothing stores, online voucher and tech shops trying to find something they’ll really enjoy and get proper use out of.

Fujifilm aims to make the shopping trip simpler, by having its amazing range of fun and innovative products all in one place. Convenient, affordable and thoughtful.

What’s one thing we all know about that generation? They love a good picture – whether it’s a selfie, a sunset or their lunch, a quick browse through Fujifilm’s huge range offers up options for the sentimental, the practical, the selfie lover and the artsy wannabe photographer! Check out our top selections below to get inspired for the gifting season!

Instax Mini 11

The ultimate millennial accessory, this is the must-have gift for your daughter, godchild or favourite niece or nephew this Christmas! Super simple to use and giving you a perfect print immediately every time, The instax mini 11 is the perfect camera for the selfie lover and amateur photography enthusiast!

No need for professional camera experience – its advanced features sense the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the lighting conditions – meaning you end you with the perfect photo every time! No matter what the setting or the background, whether it’s a bright sunny day outdoors or a dark indoor condition at a restaurant, it produces perfection on the spot.

Prints that last a lifetime, a cute camera accessory that’s available in lots of different colours and captured memories that don’t just live in your phone, the instax mini 11 is the Christmas gift that keeps on giving this season. Be sure to shop soon as these little beauties are in BIG demand !

Link WIDE

Love taking photos and want them instantly to share with family and friends? This year, you can give all your photography enthusiasts and trend setters an impressive gift of Fujifilm’s latest instax trick, the Link WIDE, a very convenient printer that can print photos straight from your smartphone! All you need is a Bluetooth connection, and you can begin to curate your own albums of prints right from the comfort of your own home!

The app that you use allows you to add a variety of fun and creative features in your photos and has options for printing their smartphone images as well as images from the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the Link WIDE printer!

Lightweight, portable and handheld, it’s takes a mere 12 seconds to print out your beautiful pictures! It supports continuous printing, and is capable of generating about 100 instax instant prints per battery charge, making it the hottest personal photo printer on the market right now – a must for any photographer in your life! For more information you can check out instax.ie

Fuji Imagine gifts

Another adorable opportunity to get those precious photographed memories off your phone and into your home, the FUJIFILM Imagine range comes in. Holding a lasting memory in our hand helps us to celebrate life’s memorable moments and each other. FUJIFILM Imagine makes creating memories fun and allows you to design unique, thoughtful gifts that make perfect mementos for the Christmas season.

All you have to do is choose your favourite moments and decide which gorgeous gift from FUJIFILM you’d prefer. There are quirky gifts like personalised heart handle mugs, jigsaws, mouse mats and heart shaped cushions for a unique Christmas surprise. Or why not take a trip down memory lane with canvas prints, photo blocks, retro style square prints and wall art – a gift that will be sure to bring a smile to their face for years to come. Find everything you need online at www.fujifilmimagine and on mobile, with the FUJIFILM Imagine app!

The FUJIFILM Imagine mobile app is everyone’s secret weapon to blitz their Christmas list in record time, but with all of the sentiment and none of the hefty expense!