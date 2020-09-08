Steps have announced that they’re bringing out a brand new album

The infamous pop group from the 90’s are bringing out a brand new album, and thankfully we’ve not got long to wait.

In case you need a refresher — this iconic pop-dance group from the 90’s, brought us numerous classic hits, such as Heartbeat/Tragedy and 5 6 7 8. The five-person group features Lisa-Scott Lee, Lee Evans, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer and Ian 'H' Watkins.

Much to our dismay, the group parted ways in 2001, leaving their fanbase devastated. However, they reunited in 2011, for a docu-series about the group, followed by the release of a second Greatest Hits album, and a hugely successful tour.

Steps reunited once again in 2017 to mark their 20-year anniversary, with a brand new comeback album, titled Tears On The Dancefloor.

Now though, the gang's back together yet again, to bring us even more amazing tunes. What The Future Holds, their new album, will be released on November 27, and is available to pre-order right now.

“We couldn't keep it a secret any longer!! Our new album What The Future Holds arrives on November 27th, and it's available to pre-order from 8am tomorrow!” the band wrote on Twitter yesterday.

The good news just keeps on coming through — as the group have also announced that they’ll be giving us a tour across the UK next year. The new tour will kick off in November 2021, and will visit quite a few locations, including Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Aberdeen, Belfast, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Brighton, London, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

If you’re thinking about getting a ticket for yourself or a pal, then you might want to think quickly, as general tickets go on sale later this month, on September 18 at 10am.