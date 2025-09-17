Stephen Graham reveals plans to create follow-up to Adolescence

Stephen Graham has revealed if there is a future for Adolescence.

The Liverpudlian actor triumphed at the Emmys last Sunday (September 14), as Netflix’s record-breaking miniseries Adolescence claimed six awards.

Stephen – who co-created, co-wrote, co-produced and starred in Adolescence as the father of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder – won the Outstanding Lead Actor category.

The miniseries won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with Erin Doherty taking Outstanding Supporting Actress, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham awarded Outstanding Writing, and Philip Barantini recognised with Outstanding Directing.

The show’s breakout star, 15-year-old Owen Cooper, also made history as the youngest male winner at the Emmys, as he took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Now, in a new interview after his Emmys win, Stephen Graham has spoken out about the possibility of a return to Adolescence.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old confirmed that his production company, Matriarch Productions, is having conversations about producing another one-shot series.

“Right now, we are having talks and discussions about finding another story. I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment. The same concept with the idea of doing something in one take,” he explained.

However, the award-winning actor admitted that they are not interested in returning to the story of Adolescence.

“We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue,” he detailed.

Despite closing the door on Adolescence, Stephen hinted that he would like to work with its cast again, including Emmy-nominated Ashley Walters, who played police officer DI Luke Bascombe.

“Ashley is one of our finest actors, who has never had the opportunity to play a role other than the role he's played. But that's all it's about, about creating opportunities,” he shared.

“Ashley has so much gravity in his performance, do you know what I mean? Especially in this performance. And he brought heart and soul to this,” he praised further.

In his acting acceptance speech at this year’s Emmys, Stephen stated: “For me to be here today in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life, and it shows you that any dream is possible.”