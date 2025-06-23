Stephanie Davis confirms split from Joseph McKalroy after welcoming son

Stephanie Davis has confirmed the end of her relationship.

The former Hollyoaks actress has announced that she has split from her partner Joseph McKalroy, just five months after they welcomed their son together.

The couple, who had been in a relationship since 2022, celebrated the arrival of their baby boy Samuel in January of this year, after formerly suffering a miscarriage. Stephanie is also a mum to her seven-year-old son Caben-Albi from a previous relationship.

Following a period of speculation about her romance, Stephanie has now taken the decision to confirm her breakup with Joseph.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to upload a written statement on the matter.

“Never in a million years did I think I'd be writing this. I've been left with no choice but to address the rumours,” Stephanie began.

“This has come as a complete shock and has been an incredibly painful and unexpected time. Just four months after having a baby – one of the most vulnerable and emotional times in a woman's life – I've found myself facing this chapter on my own,” she announced.

“After everything I've been through in the past, I truly believed I'd finally found my happiness – something secure and lasting. But that, heartbreakingly, hasn't been the case,” Stephanie admitted.

“I'm grateful for the years we had because without us I wouldn't have my Samuel. Who will always be my priority. Right now, I'm focusing on healing, protecting my peace, and doing the best I can – being there for my two beautiful boys,” the soap star continued.

Stephanie concluded her message by adding: “Thank you to those who've reached out – your kindness has meant more than I can say.”

After announcing her pregnancy with her “rainbow baby” Samuel in September 2024, Stephanie confirmed that he was born safely on January 21, writing at the time: “We are totally in our baby bubble.”