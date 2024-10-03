Stephanie Davis ‘can’t wait for next chapter’ ahead of son’s birth

Stephanie Davis has been opening up about her excitement to welcome another little one into the world.

The Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress announced that she was expecting a baby with her partner Joe McKalroy in August, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage in 2022.

She is already a mum to seven-year-old Caben, whom she had during a previous relationship.

As she prepares for the birth of her little one, Stephanie has reflected on how much her life has changed since she welcomed Caben into the world.

On Instagram, the 31-year-old shared a collection of gorgeous family photos to her 969K followers.

The sweet images show Stephanie, Joe and Caben posing at the beach with the soap star’s blossoming baby bump on display.

She captioned the touching post, “Soon to be 4 of us… I cannot believe it. Too My two Caben & Joe, I love you both so much. I cannot believe how lucky I am to be surrounded by so much love & laughter every day”.

“I look back to when I was 23 when I had Caben, to my life today and I wish I could tell my little young self what was waiting for me. I’m so greatful and so relieved to be at this part of my life”.

“Gosh, no one tells you how hard life is when your young do they, it really is tough. Now I have peace and I am so grateful for it every day & for such a beautiful life with amazing people in it”.

Stephanie closed off by adding, “I can’t wait for our next chapter and to enjoy every minute of my baby boy”.

Many of Stephanie’s fans took to the comments to send supportive messages her way.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations, followed you right through, your stories and couldn’t be happier for you, really deserve to be happy”.

“You really do deserve this so much I have followed you for many many years and you should be so proud of yourself”, penned a second.

Another commenter added, “I'm so happy for you and your beautiful family”.