Step into summer with Jervis Shopping Centre

This season at Jervis Shopping Centre, there is a focus on fashion heroes that are wearable, practical, and that will add longevity to your wardrobe for the summer season and beyond. Photographed on the beautiful grounds of Malahide Castle, the diverse and striking collection has something for everyone.

Li-ann wears M&S Midi floral dress €54, Cans red crossbody bag €35 & F&F Tesco nude heels €22

Speaking about summer wardrobe staples, stylist Corina Gaffey said, “Whether you are staycationing or have a special occasion coming up, Jervis Shopping Centre have you sorted for summer. There’s every trend covered from soft gorgeous neutrals that come in the silhouette of a linen suit which is a perfect choice in the heat, to bold bright florals in clashing prints or midi dresses.

Phoebe wears Bershka red midi floral dress €17.99, Bershka mint green blazer €39.99 & Schuh gold heel sandals €33

Corina adds, “It’s definitely the season of the dress! We are all getting back to socialising, so whether its outdoor dining, weddings, road-trips and more, a pretty summer dress is the perfect done-in-one style and an easy update to your wardrobe after lockdown. From slinky slip dresses, to tiered midis and cute short polka-dot mini styles, there is a dress to suit everyone in a range of lightweight and fun prints across the centre.”

(L-to-R) Phoebe wears Stradivarius knit midi €29.99 New Look denim jacket €34.99 Carraig Donn belt €19.95 & New Look sandals €12.99

Laju wears Jack and Jones green bomber €39.99, Jack and Jones khaki shorts €34.99 & Jack and Jones rust orange hoodie €39.99

Li-ann wears Stradivarius knit tank €9.99, Stradivarius check blazer €29.99, Stradivarius check shorts €19.99 & Cans woven bag €19.99

Corina notes, “Across womenswear and menswear, it’s all about finding those pieces that work throughout the summer and beyond. It’s about those pieces you can dress up for special occasions or dress down at the weekends. It’s important when we are investing in clothing, that you are getting good cost per wear! This is really apparent in menswear at the moment. Formal suiting has definitely relaxed so guys can get more out of their wardrobe dressed up and down. Blazers and chinos are a great option and mean you can wear all of the items separately too!”

Li-ann wears Tesco F&F check maxi dress €28 & New Look green faux leather crossbody bag €22.99

Corina explains, “Leisurewear is still key for guys! Bombers, hoodies and shorts are everywhere in a mix of cool colours with fantastic options in Best Menswear and JD Sports!”

Looks are curated from stores in the centre including New Look, Stradivarius, Bershka, Carraig Donn, JD Sports, Schuh, Timberland, Vans, Jack and Jones, Vila, Tesco, Diesel, Best Menswear and Marks and Spencer.

Laju wears Diesel pink pattern t-shirt €24.99

Jervis Shopping Centre has over 60 retailers and is one of Dublin’s most iconic and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13.

Li-ann wears New Look mini yellow gingham dress €32.99 & M&S floral bucket hat €20

Phoebe wears Bershka floral satin midi skirt €25.99 & New Look blue floral tie top €19

