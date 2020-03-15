StayAtHome: All Temple Bar pubs close with immediate effect

All pubs and bars in Temple Bar will close with immediate effect to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The public is being urged to remain home and practice social distancing as Ireland tackles the virus.

Numerous pubs around the country have also closed their doors for the sake of their customers, including Whelan’s, Cafe En Seine, Grogan's and The Porter House.

The movement has been warmly welcomed by the nation who were undoubtedly horrified to see vast numbers of people out drinking and socialising last night, despite severe warnings from health officials.

Health Minister Simon Harris shared a video of a group of people in a Dublin pub last night and stressed that we need to take social distancing seriously.

Just sent to me from Temple bar. Glad we are taking this serious.#COVIDー19 #CloseThePubs pic.twitter.com/YI1YOwzDV7 — Gareth Neary (@Tiananmens) March 14, 2020

He wrote: “Not far from here, nurses & doctors are working to prepare for the impact of a global pandemic. Everyone is working 24/7. This is an insult to their efforts. There is very clear public health advice. Follow it. All options will be kept under constant review #CoronaVirusUpdates”

More to follow.