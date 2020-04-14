‘Stay home’: Mary Lou McDonald tests positive for Covid-19

Mary Lou McDonald has tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed her diagnosis in a statement this afternoon, but stressed that she is hoping to return to work next week. She is no longer infected with the virus or infectious.

She stated: "Yesterday afternoon, I received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on Saturday, 28th March. The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

“I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday.

She urged the public to stay home and praised our frontline workers for being the nation’s heroes.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.”

She added: “My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you. My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus.”