Stay on your fitness track this Autumn with this winning combination

Maybe it’s just us, but between the Olympics and what is becoming far too regular outdoor dining, we are beginning to question our own training routine and motivation (or lack thereof). Two of our favourite brands – FemFuelz and GymGoddess Clothing – have just the solution.

FemFuelz

The bright mornings certainly help, but nothing compares to the energy boost from a pre-workout. FemFuelz’ reviving new formula is here to enhance both your workout and your day. The delicious blend offers 110mg of Caffeine, with 2200mg of Beta Alanine. While the Caffeine will be your energy source, Beta Alanine will ensure your muscles are protected to go further and power on. In addition, there is magnesium for performance and recovery, and Vitamin B6 – also known as the ‘energizer’ – to increase energy, enhance mood, and aid brain performance.

The pre-workout formula has only 34 calories, zero sugar and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Simply mix one scoop with 200ml of water and you’re off! Available in three delicious flavours – Strawberry & Lime, Berry and Blue Raspberry – taste most definitely won’t be an issue. FemFuelz Pre-Workout is available to shop online at www.femfuelz.com.

GymGoddess Clothing

We all know the power of new gym gear for motivation, and there’s no better time to announce the launch of two new designs from GymGoddess Clothing. The Oshun Zebra print and Gaia Yellow set (both pictured above) are two most welcome additions.

The Oshun collection – meaning goddess of love, beauty, and femininity – boasts 100% squat proof leggings with a high waist, side pockets and moisture wicking material. It also includes sports bras and bicycle shorts, all in the collection’s distinctive animal print designs.

The Gaia 2.0 collection – its name deriving from the goddess of The Earth – is categorized by its use of bold colours, along with a new thicker material that is super soft and seamless. This collection is available in four colours – baby blue, turquoise, black and now, yellow. Similarly, Gaia also features matching items for the top half. The long sleeve crop top is perfect for those more conscious of their arms, or if you’d prefer the strap sports bra (especially in this weather), that option is also there.

The Oshun and Gaia 2.0 collections range from size XS – XL and are available to shop online at www.gymgoddessclothing.com.

Founders

Behind the FemFuelz brand is Limerick native, Kylie O’Donoghue. Founded in 2019, FemFuelz has strived and succeeded to create a diverse range of products for women of all ages with the goal of transforming the standard of women’s supplements. The revolutionary range has been developed by experts in nutrition and performance to fuel FemFuelz customers before, during and after exercise. Other products by the brand include Whey and Vegan Protein blends, BCAA’s and Vitamins, essential for everyday health and well-being.

Owner of GymGoddess Clothing, Phoebe McVey, is a busy mum of two and has previous body building experience. Between bodybuilding competitions and having babies, Phoebe’s weight fluctuated a lot and so she recognised the need for premium yet affordable gym wear. GymGoddess Clothing was born as a result, with the mission to make every woman feel comfortable and confident while working out – to feel like a Goddess.