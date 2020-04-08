Stay Home! Gardaí granted new detain and arrest powers

Gardaí have been given emergency powers to enforce social distancing measures. Health Minister Simon Harris signed the new order last night.

Speaking on Prime Time, he stated: “The Garda Commissioner was very clear in this regard, the level of compliance is very high, the Irish people are being super but it is important that Gardaí have these powers in their back pocket so if they do need enforcement powers, they have them.”

The order has given Gardaí power to arrest and detain people who are breaking restrictions, including those travelling for non-essential reasons.

Those who are convicted will face a maximum of six months in jail or a €2,500 fine.

They also plan on setting up additional checkpoints over the Easter weekend to help combat non-essential travel, according to RTÉ.

The public is being urged to stay at home to help combat the spread of Covid-19. Ireland witnessed its highest number of deaths yesterday so staying home is vital, no matter what.